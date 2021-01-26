Letter: Virus bill is left's wish list

Virus bill is left’s wish list

Biden’s advisors are proposing a nearly two trillion virus bill before the ink is hardly dry of the last one trillion virus bill. The amount is more than twice what the annual National Defense costs. This bill will not protect one person from dying or getting COVID, instead it is a left wish list and a transfer of wealth from red states to blue states. Within this bill is $20 Billion for “transit.” The same big city transit that has been vacant due to the lockdowns. This bill cannot be an economic stimulus while attacking the energy sector of our country, killing hundreds of thousands of high paying jobs starting with shutting down the XL pipeline. New York gets billions while Idaho citizens, like most states, gets the debt.

The end to this virus is in sight after spending four trillion dollars previously. The Vaccine Train is on track. Our nursing homes, first responders, and even the National guard have shots. Many states have vaccine in reserve and are having trouble keeping up with the shot in the arm from excess supplies furnished. Idaho is on track. There is no “crisis” for a massive spending bill. Instead, this irresponsible spending threatens our National Defense, even our ability to survive as a nation. It will be followed by massive taxes for everyone even threatening Social Security, Medicare and other programs. Those that voted for Biden should be as shocked as those that didn’t. Few expected divisive attacks against more than half the population right out of the gate. Republicans and Democrats need to unite to oppose this bill. Biden, like Obama is prepared to sacrifice House Democrats in the next election to push an agenda. But once passed and spent we are on the road to America’s decline.