National Vietnam War Veterans Day 2019: This is a presidential proclamation for the days when the U.S. flag should be displayed and observed with appropriate programs, ceremonies and activities. March 29 has been set aside to honor Vietnam War vets. In 2018, I saw no flags, no honors and no ceremonies. Nothing on the local TV station or in this newspaper.
I have said it before, and I am saying it again. The civilian community wishes we would just go away, but we are here. We are staying, so deal with it.
I recently saw a plaque that says “Superheroes don’t wear capes. We wear dog tags.”
R.A. Rynbrand, Chief Petty Officer
U.S Navy, Retired
