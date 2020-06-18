Letter: Victim's mom wants to be notified

As the mother of Regina, I must say I am not shocked that an article came out regarding change of venue in the case against Gilberto Rodriguez without my knowledge. Sure I knew it would happen. However the years of very little contact, limited information from Cassia County investigators and now with the prosecution, has me disturbed because the prosecution would not even have a case if it was not for the hard work from myself (Gina's mom) and the FBI for two years. There are two of you (prosecution) currently working on this case and one of you could have called. Shame on you Cassia again, all it would have taken was a simple phone call so I would not have to read about it in the news. Being Gina's mom should mean something, and I struggle to even think this case could result in a jury conviction of guilty in the hands of Cassia. Maybe a change of venue is not a bad idea.