On June 27, I asked if there was more to the VA mental health care in the Twin Falls area — was I missing the boat? I won't go into the reasons why I fired the VA for my mental well-being. Nor go into Sen. Crapo's office that dropped the ball as I was told. Nor into how, when I was looking for a new care provider, the main St. Luke's hospital both front door as well as check-in had no idea where to go for mental health. Nor will go into, when I finally did find the St. Luke's Behavioral (Mental) Health, 414 Shoup Ave W., I was given a packet and told to see you in five weeks, hope all goes well till then.
What I would like to say is a big thank you to District 5 Mental Health. They know what to do, as well as how to handle things before things get to crises.
Last is a few questions to all in the mental health field, both providers as well as consumers. Idaho is fifth to last on this whole mental health thing. Not just suicide, but way before that because it starts way before someone even starts to think of taking one's own life. Some state is first in this endeavor, even second or third. What are they doing that makes them on top and why, oh, why as a country are we not working together to solve this? If it's resources that are the problem, are we saying my well-being is not worth as much as someone else because of where I live? Yet all politicians, no matter the state, get the same stuff as all other states.
There goes that boat again. Thanks for reading.
Frank R. Mascari
Twin Falls
