Letter: Vaccine = No mask?
I think I know how to get people to accept the vaccination for COVID. The people who get the vaccine should be given a reward. Tell us we can stop wearing masks when we get the shot. A bonus would be that our trust in government policies would improve. In my mind, when the government says we have to wear a mask even when we have been vaccinated, it is the same as telling everybody that the vaccine doesn't really work, so we need to keep wearing masks. Seems like trust ought to work both ways.

Ken Patterson

Twin Falls

