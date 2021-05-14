Letter: Used to respect Jim Jones

In reference to Jim Jones Fake news. I used to respect him. But talk about the pot calling the kettle black. As a Republican who worked for the Times-News for over 18 years, during that time I learned to read both sides of stories. I grew up with Walter Cronkite and new the rest of the story. Sadly in the past 16 years it has become necessary to both read and watch news from multiple feeds. For four years most of us only heard headline grabbing topics about President Trump on majority of our media. If something else was going on in the nation or world, you had to search. CNN got really good at headline grabbers. Then all of a sudden the topic was dropped. Usually because it was false. Sadly, media still attacks Republicans with oh they didn't vote for Covid aid. Yes they did. What they didn't was all the other crap included. But, hey that's the theme today. Give just enough negative truth without the rest of the story. I've at least seen Fox admit to being wrong. Can't say the same for others. Truth. All of it needs to be reported for people to make informed opinions. Was a time when reporters would clarify that a subject hadn't been proven yet. Unfortunately it's comments like Mr. Jones that cause strife. Most specially with the young and the older people who don't realize they need to look for the rest of the story.