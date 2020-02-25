Letter: URA should be dissolved

So please correct me if I'm wrong. I read in the paper to that some property downtown is under the ownership of the URA. I'm certain that this property was purchased with taxpayer dollars.

I have given them no permission to buy, sell or trade anything purchased with my money.

Do these people actually draw a wage to waste taxpayer dollars?

With the purchase of the Youth Ranch building at $470,000.00 and the sale for a buck, don't we get it?

Taxation without representation seems to be an issue here.

Dissolve the URA and begin the effort to cleanse Twin Falls.

We could improve fire, police and roads with the money they have wasted.

Jeff Juker

Editor's note: The Urban Renewal Agency Board is made of volunteers.

