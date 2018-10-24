Toxic waste is now returning to our rivers and our streams
Where views about God's country are borderline obscene.
We've seen it all before, and it's the same pathetic battle.
We're up the creek again, and we're there without a paddle.
So tell me why.
Why do we smell the rain?
Why are the clouds so ominous and dark up in the sky?
It's because our God is angry, and the heavens are about to cry.
So tell me why.
Why are rivers and streams being poisoned everywhere?
Why don't people know?
Why don't people care?
Why do we allow what common sense tells us is wrong?
Why have the rules been changed?
It's because of greed and ignorance, and it has been all along.
I know that God is angry, and he'll judge folks when they die.
And I think he may refuse them at the pearly gates on high.
These people have been poisoning the life blood of our land.
They've never ever cared, and they've never given a damn.
They are traitors to our rivers and our streams,
And they will be condemned for being traitors to God's plan.
Paul Clark
Twin Falls
