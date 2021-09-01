 Skip to main content
Letter: Unvaccinated are taking up hospital beds
Letter: Unvaccinated are taking up hospital beds

The little boy awoke in the middle of the night. He was struggling to breathe. His mom did all the right things, did some time in the steamy bathroom. That helped, but he still struggled and couldn’t sleep. She added the humidifier to his room. That helped some, but he still had to work so hard to breathe. Come morning, Mom took the little boy, still having to work too hard to breathe, to Quick Care. They said go straight to the ER. Mom and the little boy did and they were immediately admitted. Tests were run for Covid, RSV and chest x-rays were taken. Negative for Covid and RSV, but the x-ray showed serious congestion. Viral pneumonia. The pediatrician and the OR doc wanted to put the little boy in an oxygenated room so he didn’t have to work so hard to breathe and there would be sufficient O2 for his white blood cells to do their work. But there were no rooms and he wasn’t sick enough to be sent to Pocatello or Boise. So the 16 month old little boy had to go home. The docs were sorry and told the mom to do her best. If he got worse, bring him right back. It seems the beds were full of unvaccinated folks who got Covid. That little boy is my grandson. He likes Llama Llama Red Pajama and didn’t get the care he needed because people chose not to get vaccinated.

Frank Dehoney

Eden

