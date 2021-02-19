 Skip to main content
Letter: Unity in our country
Letter: Unity in our country

What can I make out of the new president's exclamation that we will come into a case of unity? As a conservative Christian who is neither a Democrat or a Republican, I measure my views on political policies by what the Bible has taught me. Is this a Godly thing or an agenda to pursue?

I, along with many others, pray for the unification of our nation under the new administration. I think many of the policies presented by the Trump administration had merit while some may be questionable. I think that the constant attack of political opponents by adversaries is of no help. I feel fortunate that in Idaho, much respect is given to the other political opponent, which is not the case at the federal level.

I know at Kimberly Christian church, we do pray for our nation and keep it in mind. We have work to do. We need to get the vaccines out, get rid of COVID-19, to redo our infrastructure, to make sure we have a uniform voting system and have equality for all. We need to cut our national debt and be prudent with taxpayer money. We need investment in troubled inner cities. We need to respect and honor the great traditions of the past, which proclaims life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all the people. What we are going through now is nothing compared to what we have gone through before, such as the American Revolution, the Civil War, WWI, WWII, the Great Depression and civil unrest.

Time to get along and work.

Dave Davis

Kimberly

