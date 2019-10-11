Idaho workers have always embraced technology and change, and we are doing it now as part of a coordinated, statewide effort to raise pay, improve benefits and lift up our working families. We want to find ways for innovation and technological progress to benefit everyone in Idaho.
Technology never falls from the sky. It is developed through public policy choices and by businesses and working people in our workplaces. The origins of the biggest changes come from sustained public investment in basic research, yet it takes the marketplace to find avenues to put those innovations to work. That’s how good business gets better.
Our union members know our industries. We will help align business and community needs. We’ll help pull the puzzle pieces together with new ways to train workers so we don’t have to listen to employers complain about not being able to find qualified workers.
It always shocks people to hear that the building and construction trades, along with our signatory contractors, invest almost $1.9 billion a year in registered apprenticeships and journey-level training — delivered at 1,900 training centers across the country.
The unions in the building and construction trades aren’t alone. We also design and deliver training in manufacturing, healthcare and other services. In fact, we’re designing a new manufacturing curriculum in Idaho right now.
One of the best fields for good jobs in the decade ahead will be rebuilding America’s crumbling infrastructure. It is an opportunity, nationally, which will put millions of people to work in good union jobs. Also, millions of additional good jobs can be created by investing, organizing and raising labor standards in the renewable energy and energy efficiency industries.
These are big goals, and we are making them a priority here in Idaho.
Joe Maloney
Filer
Editor's note: Joe Maloney is the President of the Idaho AFL-CIO.
