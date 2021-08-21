 Skip to main content
Letter: Undermining our freedom
Letter: Undermining our freedom

I just read the latest diatribe on your editorial page from columnist Andrew P. Napolitano. His main goal like so many conservatives seems to be to undermine and dismantle government. In his rant published Aug. 9, he infers that federal or local effort to stem COVID19 is an attack on our freedom. But some of us who are vaccinated feel “our” freedom and right to health have been undermined by anti-vaxers blatantly have spread COVID-19 and allowed the Delta variant to prosper. At any rate you need to change your background statement on this columnist. He was terminated by Fox News as analyst in August 2021 after being accused of sexual harassment by a male coworker. I also must wonder why this “lifetime tenured” judge accepts his stipend from the state since he is so hostile to government.

Cindy Chojnacky

Hailey

