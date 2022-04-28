 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Unabashed Lunacy

Unabashed lunacy rampant among conservatives

Just a few of the many things in the news that keeps my head shaking and my mind saying “What!”

Conservatives embracing “Let’s Go Brandon,” not what you’re thinking, but “F—- Joe Biden,” a crass misadventure into trying to be cute.

Trump saying there is an “attack on our Democracy,” as he continues to try to cover up the January 6 attack on our Democracy by him and his goonies.

Trump continuing to spout the Big Lie, i.e. the election was “stolen,” but in reality, he was the one trying to steal the election.

Conservatives, Trump, Tucker Carlson, Marjorie Taylor Greene and others, defending Putin’s (don’t forget he is a Communist) attack on the sovereign Democratic nation of Ukraine to the point that Russia plays video of them for their propaganda suggesting their invasion was justified.

A comedian from Ukraine became an admired leader of a Democracy under siege, while most of our politicians have become comedians, laughed at but not admired, as they use ludicrous methods to try to overturn our Democracy.

Putin saying his invasion of Ukraine was justified because Nazism was overtaking the Ukraine, when not only is there no evidence of his claims, but to the contrary Zelenskyy is Jewish and a great deal of his family were killed by the Nazis.

Putin saying he needed to stop the genocide occurring in Ukraine, as he continues to commit genocide in Ukraine.

In reviewing this lunacy, it seems to me there might be a common thread. Not only has much of the “conservative” party in America become not so conservative, but they have gone so far to the right that they meet up with a Communist dictator on the far left side with common goals to overthrow Democracies. Maybe we need to put a check on lunacy?

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls

