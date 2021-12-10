Letter: Ukraine better off with Russia, not US

From what I have seen, the Ukrainian people would be better off overall under Russian control. The U.S. and Britain knocked over the legitimate pro-Russian government in Ukraine because Russian oil and gas pipelines feeding Western Europe went through Ukraine. Control the pipelines – control Russian oil and gas. Not too hard to figure. So, in response, over the last few years, Russian supply lines now go around Ukraine thus making Ukraine irrelevant.

Stupid is, as stupid does: Ukraine refuses to pay for Russian oil and gas directly, so they buy RUSSIAN oil and gas from Belarus at nearly twice the cost.

Mark Schuckert

Twin Falls

Secondly: Ukraine owes billions to Russia for past supplies of oil, gas, and other aid. A war, if won, would negate this debt.

If Ukraine had stayed in the Russian orb the Ukrainian pipelines, and other infrastructure, would have been rebuilt by now and all would be cherry; but, since NATO installed a gangster-like regime in Ukraine all the regime wants are payouts from NATO, the E.U., the U.S., and Britain. These payouts don't go to the people. The people get nothing, just the oligarchs.

Since the REPUBLIC of Crimea voted to reattach itself to the Russian Federation their living standard has gone up 30%. They've received a new airport, roads, oil, gas and water supplies and a bridge across the Kerch Strait and there is more to come.

Russia's only sins are Russia takes care of Russia, she considers herself an equal partner on the world’s stage and has developed favorable results with diplomacy.

Predominately a Christian nation, Russia has no interests in submitting to the West’s New World Order with its diseased “Wokeness” ideology. In fact, President Putin has openly condemned the march towards this globalist insanity. “Russia will always be Russia.”

