The solution to our country's problems is to return to the original intent of the Founding Father's God-inspired US Constitution. All of our elected officials take an oath to uphold it. The Constitution including the Bill of Rights limits government not the citizens. Article I, Section 8 specifies where the federal government can appropriate money. The EPA, Department of Education and many other unconstitutional bureaucratic agencies need to be abolished.
The primary purpose of government is to protect life and property. Article IV, Section 4, says that “The United States...shall protect each (State) against Invasion;...” We are being invaded and have been for decades with an estimated 11 million illegal aliens now in the US. Most are on welfare, get free health care and education and do not assimilate by learning English. The crime illegals commit including rape and murder. We need to finish building the border wall. Walls work! The cost is $5 billion of $4300 billion of the federal budget. We pay many times more than that in unconstitutional foreign aid. Obama has a wall and other hypocritical politicians have walls and armed guards to protect their properties. Our country does not!
President Trump is hated by establishment elitists of both parties and the mainstream media who want a one world socialist government. He has derailed their plans by energizing our economy with deregulation, lower taxes and bringing jobs back to America. Socialism always results in the loss of liberty.
The United Nation's has been anti-American, pro-socialist since it was founded in 1945. We have not won a war under UN authority. Socialist indoctrinated college students preferred self-proclaimed socialist Bernie Sanders as their presidential candidate.
Request Congress fund the wall and pass H.R. 204 to get the US out of the Communist controlled United Nations. Get informed by studying thenewamerican.com. Freedom is not free!
Adrian Arp
Filer
