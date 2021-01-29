Letter: U.S. could become socialist

We have been blessed to live in a Constitutional Republic. It resulted in the greatest nation of individual liberties and freedoms in the history of the world. While we elect people in a democratic matter, James Madison and Thomas Jefferson both warned about the danger of a Democratic form of government. Jefferson said, “A democracy is nothing more than mob rule where fifty-one percent of the people may take away the rights (and property) of the other forty-nine.”

Say what you want about the president's personality, but his accomplishments are real and not deceptions. See highlandcountypress.com for an extensive list of the president's accomplishments. These accomplishments despite the 24/7, four year attack on him. This included hatred, censorship, lawlessness and violence to discredit Trump. This was promoted by Democrats, mainstream media, Big Tech, etc. They used Saul Alinsky's “Rules for Radicals” (which he dedicated to Lucifer) to divide the country, demonize those who opposed the socialist agenda and just lie and make it up. The end justifies the means.