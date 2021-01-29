Letter: U.S. could become socialist

We have been blessed to live in a Constitutional Republic. It resulted in the greatest nation of individual liberties and freedoms in the history of the world. While we elect people in a democratic matter, James Madison and Thomas Jefferson both warned about the danger of a Democratic form of government. Jefferson said, “A democracy is nothing more than mob rule where fifty-one percent of the people may take away the rights (and property) of the other forty-nine.”
Say what you want about the president's personality, but his accomplishments are real and not deceptions. See highlandcountypress.com for an extensive list of the president's accomplishments. These accomplishments despite the 24/7, four year attack on him. This included hatred, censorship, lawlessness and violence to discredit Trump. This was promoted by Democrats, mainstream media, Big Tech, etc. They used Saul Alinsky's “Rules for Radicals” (which he dedicated to Lucifer) to divide the country, demonize those who opposed the socialist agenda and just lie and make it up. The end justifies the means.
If we do not learn from history we are doomed to repeat it! Socialism is promoted as an ideal solution to eradicate inequality, discrimination and unfairness with the goal of redistributing free enterprise wealth. Socialism always fails as it cannot deliver what it promises. Socialism weakens and destroys the social and moral fabric of society. It will destroy Western Christian civilization!
The US may become another socialist government like Venezuela, Cuba, Russia or China. Individual liberties and freedoms will be destroyed. Socialism has the power to make citizens into equal victims. We could become equally poor, equally miserable, equally terrified, equally starved or equally murdered. This could happen here as it only took 10 years of Socialism in Venezuela to become a living hellhole.
We must work to restore our unequaled Constitutional Republic with individual rights.
Adrian Arp
Filer
P.S. My grandfather immigrated from Germany in 1903 after the Fabian Socialists had destroyed the European economy.