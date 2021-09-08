 Skip to main content
Letter: Tyranny of the minority
Letter: Tyranny of the minority

Way to go Idaho Supreme Court! The court strikes down new ballot initiative restrictions. Justices said the effects of the bill created a “perceived, but unsubstantiated fear of the ‘tyranny of the majority’ by replacing it with an actual ‘tyranny of the minority.’”

“This would result in a scheme that squarely conflicts with the democratic ideals that form the bedrock of the constitutional republic created by the Idaho Constitution, and seriously undermines the people’s initiative and referendum powers enshrined therein,” justices wrote in the majority opinion.

We have two great judges from Twin Falls on the court.

John Trotter

Twin Falls

