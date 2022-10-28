Letter: Two important reasons to vote Manweiler

Did you know that the Lieutenant Governor with influence over the Idaho Land Board is charged with the very important task of protecting and preserving the public lands? This election is too important to not vote for the candidate who will protect and not sell Idaho’s public lands to the highest bidder!

Terri Pickens Manweiler is a former Republican and a 4th generation Idahoan who has grown up enjoying the outdoors, fishing and hunting and is passionate about the public lands in Idaho. She also believes in protecting civil rights and will fight for the rights of women and their healthcare.

This election is too important to just vote for an “R”. Idaho needs a Lieutenant Governor who will represent ALL the people of Idaho, who is qualified and is able to step in if and when the Governor needs it. Protect Idaho’s Public Lands and the Women of Idaho and vote for Terri Pickens Manweiler.

Jill Skeem,

Kimberly