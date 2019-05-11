{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Falls traffic lights are too fast

I would like to comment on the traffic lights in Twin Falls. These smart signals do not help traffic flow. In fact, they do just the opposite. They operate much too quickly.

There can be a gap in traffic of only a few seconds, and the light will change to allow a single vehicle to proceed while stopping the main arterial.

Just drive on Blue Lakes or Washington Street North around 3 p.m. This is especially bad during winter when the roads are slick.

Brad Richards

Twin Falls

