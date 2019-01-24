According to Twin Falls City Planning and Zoning, there are no milk-producing dairy farms inside the city limits of Twin Falls. Therefore, I believe the city has no obligation to provide streets capable of handling loads more than 105,500 pounds currently permitted. Even the limited access on U.S. 93 and U.S. 30 creates traffic congestion that is dangerous and costly for the citizens of Twin Falls, visitors and the commercial enterprises within the city limits.
It is my belief that the current limit of 105,500 pounds should be maintained between county roads 2500 and 4500 and north of Kimberly Road to the canyon wall. Most of the milk is produced in Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln and counties to the east of Twin Falls that have access to the interstate, U.S. 30 and U.S. 93 and Idaho 25 and Idaho 45.
The citizens of Twin Falls should not have to deal with costs or the traffic hazards created by a single industry that does not exist within the city limits.
Jeanne Alban
Twin Falls
