As the executive director of the Twin Falls Senior Center, I believe my job is to inform the public about what a valuable resource the center is to the community. It’s primary focus is providing nutritional meals to seniors.
Three-quarters of the meals the senior center prepares daily go to the home-bound so they can remain independent in their homes. For every dollar spent on the Meals on Wheels program, it saves $50 in Medicaid spending. You can provide a senior a meal for one year versus spending one day in the hospital or 10 days in a nursing home.
The service allows 84% of recipients to eat healthier, and 92% say the meals allow them to live in their homes. Chronic diseases account for 75% of the money our nation spends on health care, yet only 1% of health dollars spent on public efforts is to improve overall health. Meals on Wheels provides a cost-effective solution to work alongside healthcare providers in reducing costs.
Twin Falls is seeing the largest percentage of seniors since the city’s incorporation. As seniors age, the Twin Falls Senior Center must be there to provide resources. It delivers approximately 200 home-bound meals daily. The center delivered 5,513 meals in the month of August, and 79,635 total meals in 2018.
The problem is the funding shortage and the need for community help. The Twin Falls Senior Center has stepped up to meet the need; however, the funding is not increasing in proportion to the demand for meals. The center’s food costs, labor and utilities continue to go up while the funding levels are not keeping pace.
The center needs the community’s support to continue daily operations. Please donate to the Meals on Wheels program today so we can enhance senior’s daily nutrition for independent living.
Jeanette Roe
Twin Falls
