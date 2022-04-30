Letter: Twin Falls needs more healthcare specialists

Recently I found out from many others that there is a shortage of Rheumatologists in the Magic Valley and is in need of more healthcare specialists. Cardiologists it seems are in short supply also.

It was only in 2017, St. Alphonsus came to town only to be turned down as an unworthy suitor. Anyone who has recently tried to obtain an appointment with either of the above specialties knows of their unavailability unless you want to take a trip to Salt Lake City, Boise or god-forbid California.

A growing Magic Valley is not unlike Meridian or Boise, all of which have grown with huge population shifts by Californians and as such now need qualified and certified healthcare professionals to care for them.

Competition is the engine that drives our economy. It always worked best and drives prices down. I'm hoping St. Alphonsus comes back soon. The Magic Valley deserves better. https://creakyjoints.org/doctor-patient/what-is-a-rheumatologist.

Andre Leonard

Twin Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0