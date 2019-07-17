The city of Twin Falls needs to wait on the fire house bond and let Twin Falls County go in the November 2019 election to alleviate overcrowding in the jail and judicial complex.
Earlier this year, the Twin Falls School District passed a bond by 63 percent. They had a lower required simple majority threshold. The next month, the city of Twin Falls ran a fire house bond election and received the same amount, but it failed because of the required super-majority of 66.67 percent.
Twin Falls County is planning to go next in November this year. However, the mayor of the city wants to take an altered, more palatable fire house bond to the voters again in November. A less expensive fire house bond is fine, but not at the cost of other government entities who also need to present bonds to the voters. If more than one goes on the same election date, both will fail. It may be more expedient for the city to wait until the county has a bond election.
These facilities must be updated and capacity enlarged in some manner in order to provide better service to the growing community and to prevent the threat of future lawsuits from females seeking employment from the Twin Falls Fire Department and inmates falling through floors in jail. To achieve this, government entities should not be clamoring over one another in the same election but must go about it in an orderly manner in turn. This way it will not antagonize growth or foment a voter tax revolt at the polls.
The city, county and voters of Twin Falls must come together and consider the common good.
John Kapeleris
Twin Falls
