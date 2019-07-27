In my opinion, Twin Falls does not need a recreation center. There are so many places to go, so much to see and so much to do. There is Sunway, the downtown splash park, the YMCA, the city pool, etc. Also nearby you have Miracle and Banbury Hot Springs, Dierkes Lake, City of Rocks for rock climbing, walking and biking options, etc.
What the city does need is a new fire station, so why not use the money allocated for a recreation center and use it for a fire station instead of over-taxing the already overtaxed home owners. That would definitely be a win-win situation.
Fran Densmore
Twin Falls
