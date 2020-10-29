 Skip to main content
Letter: Twin Falls mayor clarifies mask comments
Letter: Twin Falls mayor clarifies mask comments

I felt compelled to respond to the Times News writer's editorial of my comments on Oct. 22. The quotes used were taken out of context and very misleading and dangerous to our citizens during this critical time.

The increase in Covid-19 cases in our REGION is unacceptable. We must unite as the Magic Valley to slow the spread of this virus. That means we need a regional/team approach. One city cannot fight this alone. All leaders in the Magic Valley, from all sectors, need to work together to ensure the health of our community members. We need everyone to follow CDC guidelines and our local health districts recommendation. We need to be smart! We need to be kind and stop blaming each other. We need to be aware of our surroundings and physical distance. We need to wear face masks when we cannot "spread out". We need to disinfect surfaces and wash our hands.

I am not a medical professional. I did not say that a mask mandate would not do any good. The point I was trying hard to make, is that if it isn't a regional mandate, it will not do any good. The city of Twin Falls is only 1/6th of the Magic Valley. We watched this happen in the Treasure Valley. Boise implemented a mask mandate and it just pushed their residents out to the surrounding communities.

Passing knee-jerk ordinances does cause frustration. Again, we need to be smart. My plea to the Magic Valley is please help us in this fight.

Suzanne Hawkins

Mayor, City of Twin Falls

