 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Twin Falls is overfunding economic development

  • 0
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The city of Twin Falls is overfunding economic development and underfunding public transportation. Just the wages that will be paid to the former Mayor as economic development manager are monies that could have gone towards public transportation.

Our disabled and senior population will instead be offered Lift or Uber services that require technology the population has no knowledge of or access to. Long story short, the disabled and senior populations will get nothing while the city continues to develop corruption.

I assume you won't print this one just like the last several.

Thanks, Jeff Juker

Twin Falls 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Vote democrat

Letter: Vote democrat

Letter: Republicans hope we ignore the fact that they have effectively turned fifty percent of our population and their health providers into potential criminals.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News