Letter: Twin Falls is overfunding economic development

The city of Twin Falls is overfunding economic development and underfunding public transportation. Just the wages that will be paid to the former Mayor as economic development manager are monies that could have gone towards public transportation.

Our disabled and senior population will instead be offered Lift or Uber services that require technology the population has no knowledge of or access to. Long story short, the disabled and senior populations will get nothing while the city continues to develop corruption.

I assume you won't print this one just like the last several.

Thanks, Jeff Juker

Twin Falls