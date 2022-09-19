Letter: Twin Falls has a problem with deadbeat utility payers

So the city of Twin Falls has a problem with deadbeat utility payers. This affects all the citizens of Twin Falls. But the city leaders are trying to remedy their problem by forcing landlords to cover the costs. How is this even legal?

The residence of rentals in the city are in a contract with the city. If they do not pay what they owe, how is this the responsibility of anyone other than them? How wonderful it would be if people that are owed money, like back rent, can simply put that burden on someone else. So many people in Twin Falls are close to homelessness with outrageous rents and unaffordable housing.

I personally have rentals with extremely modest rent. This will force me to raise the rent to cover, the just in case. The city of Twin Falls needs to handle their own financial problems and not dump on landlords.

Patty Lyman

Filer