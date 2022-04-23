Letter: Twin Falls First United Methodist Church thanks the community

On behalf of the congregation of Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, I would like to thank the community for their generous support of our Warm Up Twin Falls project again this past winter. Through this project, we were able to distribute hundreds of hats, scarves and gloves to those who needed them. We appreciate all of the donated items crafted or purchased by members of our congregation and those in the community, as well as those dropped off at the church or placed on the clothesline or stair railings outside the doors. Even during milder weather, these items have kept many in our area warm. Because of the generosity of this community, we have been able to make this project a regular part of our mission for many years. This would not be possible without the many community contributions we have received. Thank you again, very much.