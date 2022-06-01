Letter: Twin Falls destined to follow Boise in reimagining its architectural identity

Twin Falls appears destined to follow Boise in reimagining its architectural identity into one drafted up by cookie-cutter building peddlers such as Galena Equity Partners. They will accomplish this with ease, because, in Galena’s own words “The City strongly supports the project [Main Avenue Lofts] for providing needed commercial and residential use in the urban core.” And of course, when they say the ‘City,’ they don’t mean its residents.

I have more than a passing familiarity with GEP, having moved to Twin from Tacoma WA where Galena is leveling old buildings to put up their brand of glorified rabbit hutch. Heavily monetized property investment funds such as Galena, have a remarkable knack for persuading local government that the needs and desires of a city’s residents coincide with their own. They toss about the phrase “affordable housing” with abandon, while avoiding being clear for whom it is affordable.

If you believe the apartmentization of our town benefits outside interests not those of us that live here, then let the city council who know how you feel. Be present when they hold hearings, and insist that you, as a city taxpayer, are allowed at least as much of their ear as a Boise-based bulldoze-and-build get-rich-quick scheme. I’ve seen the future; it’s ugly, and it sucks the soul out of a community.

Shannon Cream

Twin Falls

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0