The 5 November 2019 Twin Falls City Council Election for Seat 4 may have shown us that it is time to be moving toward City Council Districts as opposed to the “at large” seat system. The recent seat 4 race featured three candidates who each won a plurality in more than one precinct. For instance, if Jan Rogers had run for a district comprised of precincts along the canyon rim she would have won that district. If Liyah Babayan had run in a district that was composed of downtown precincts she could have won. If Craig Hawkins would have run in a central district he would have won.
This is very uncommon in our electoral history. When one examines the other seat races, every precinct was won by the overall winning candidate. Similarly, in past partisan elections we see a nearly common ration of 60/40 Republican to Democrat in most Twin Falls Precincts.
The Seat 4 race may have been an outlier but if it is a sign of things to come it may be time to enact Idaho Code 50-707A which allows Idaho City Councils to change from at large seats to district seats in one election. This would not be as extraordinary an alteration as ones brought forth by the electorate of our city in the 20th Century, for example when we adopted a Council/Manager form of government on 18 October 1949. I hope you ruminate upon these thoughts and act in” our common good.
John Kapeleris
Twin Falls
