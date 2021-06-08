Letter: Twin Falls citizens will fight hatred

Twin Falls citizens will fight hatred
In his most recent column for the Times News’ Faith Section, Paul Thompson, claims we need to be “citizens with a vertebra (sic).” He attacks the public servants at our library for creating a book display directed towards our LGBTQ citizens and their allies.
One of the most basic tenets of Mr. Thompson’s professed religion is “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” A decade ago, when charged with multiple counts of kidnapping and human trafficking in Haiti in 2010*, Mr. Thompson bemoaned receiving hateful and ugly private emails. Despite being treated that way, Mr. Thompson was more than willing to put his ugly hatred on display and publicly tell LBGTQ kids that they have no place here. Mr. Thompson decries a library book display as a moral issue against which we must take a stand. Ironically, it was the very Jesus he alleges to worship, who protected the harlot from a judgmental crowd, and who taught of seeking out and loving those different than you. Mr. Thompson abandons those Christlike attributes to impose his own view of morality.
I am proud of our library and the efforts it makes each year to be inclusive and to serve more of our citizens. Their work should be celebrated. Mr. Thompson’s Times News platform is designed for faith, not hate. Regrettably, he conflates the two. This has no place in our community. If Mr. Thompson wants citizens with backbones, he will find them, and they will fight his hatred every step of the way.