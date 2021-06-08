Letter: Twin Falls citizens will fight hatred

Twin Falls citizens will fight hatred

One of the most basic tenets of Mr. Thompson’s professed religion is “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” A decade ago, when charged with multiple counts of kidnapping and human trafficking in Haiti in 2010*, Mr. Thompson bemoaned receiving hateful and ugly private emails. Despite being treated that way, Mr. Thompson was more than willing to put his ugly hatred on display and publicly tell LBGTQ kids that they have no place here. Mr. Thompson decries a library book display as a moral issue against which we must take a stand. Ironically, it was the very Jesus he alleges to worship, who protected the harlot from a judgmental crowd, and who taught of seeking out and loving those different than you. Mr. Thompson abandons those Christlike attributes to impose his own view of morality.