Letter: Trying not to judge

I have a confession… when I see people in town and shopping without masks, I get real judgy. Words just come to mind, words like “stupid,” “uncaring,” “insensitive,” “selfish,” right wing crazy person,” “ignorant, “foolish,” “dangerous,” “thoughtless”… words like that! That is a problem because my spiritual and philosophical values and beliefs run totally counter to being harmfully judgmental.

I know I should not think that way, but given the danger posed to other people, the desperation experienced by our over-run health care professionals, the panic and hurt hospital medical personnel must experience when Covid patients die in their care, the deep wrenching sorrow when a family member dies alone, it is so hard not to be judgmental.

I wonder how things would be different if, for just 4 or maybe 6 weeks we all wore masks when we were in the presence of other people outside the home, that we wore masks when we visited friends or relatives. And if we kept the distance and cared about washing our hands… I wonder if we could then begin to kill off the virus, robbing it of hosts to infect. I am thinking we might then be able to really begin to open our businesses sooner, send our children to school sooner, become more normal.