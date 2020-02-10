Trump was protecting the nation
On Jan. 30, you reprinted an editorial from the Colorado Springs Gazette. It outlined Pam Bondi’s (former Florida Attorney General) fact-based condemnation of the Biden’s abuse of power. Joe Biden threatened to withhold a billion dollars in foreign aid if the Ukraine’s investigative prosecutor of corruption, which involved Hunter’s $83,000 per month salary, was not fired.
The film relied upon clearly showed Joe Biden threatening to withhold a billion dollars, and put a six-hour time limit on the time available for capitulation. The arrogance is astounding. Not only did he name his price, but he gave a short time limit to force the issue. He told that story and then laughed about the fact, his solicitation of the bribe was a humorous display of his power. What is important about Trump’s request for a favor is that it is not a wrongful act. (It would be nice if we could get a quid pro quo for all the billions we shell out.) Trump was attempting to obtain proof of bribery by the Biden family. (Do we really want to elect someone who is openly proud of such a use of the office?)
Also, the term “high crimes and misdemeanors” is ambiguous. Biden’s conduct was supposedly investigated by the Obama Dept. of Justice. If that is true, then that investigation constitutes a precedent that such open bribery is not an offense under the Constitution. (I don’t like to think that—but it was Obama’s and Biden’s DOJ.) Trump’s “quid pro quo” was an attempt to provide information of corruption of a potential presidential candidate. That certainly sounds like a laudable attempt to protect the nation. Further, it relies upon an important precedent set by the Bidens. This is not a “whataboutthem” defense, it is relevant evidence of national interest.
M. Lynn Dunlap
Twin Falls
