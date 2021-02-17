 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump Unhinged
0 comments

Letter: Trump Unhinged

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

The siege of the Capitol was an egregious attack on our democratic government and its elected officials, plain and simple. I think if you viewed the impeachment hearing with an open mind, it would be very difficult to not come to this conclusion. Seeing and understanding that both Pence and Romney narrowly escaped lynching is among the numerous disturbing events of the day. How unhinged is Trump to direct an attack of this magnitude on his own party? Reports of Trump being “giddy” as he watched the siege of the Capitol makes one aware of his warped mindset, and unhinged, erratic behavior.

I believe the 43 Senate Republicans who voted for acquittal entered the proceedings with closed, corrupted minds. Blind allegiance produced a significant number of “zombie” legislators devoid of conscience, emotion and reason. Unhinged from reality and shame, they took a course to defend a man of sullied mind and character, and acquit him in the face of video substantiated evidence of sedition and insurrection.

Unhinged-- a man, the majority of his political party, and potentially our nation. It does grieve me that basic reason and overwhelming evidence cannot convict a man who orchestrated a coup attempt in the United States of America. With no accountability to speak of, It also grieves me that an unhinged man such as Trump will be free to continually use lies, deceit and intimidation to capture the hearts, minds and souls of people, and they will continue to adjust their moral compasses to accommodate him and his deviant behavior. Can all of this lead to our nation being unhinged from democracy? I hope and pray not. But mark my words, if something doesn’t change, we will lose our democratic nation and its freedoms forever.

Greg Hegman

Twin Falls

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Hold Trump accountable
Letters

Letter: Hold Trump accountable

Letter to the editor: Beware Idahoans: your old Republican party is gone. While we were farming and raising our teenagers, the party got radicalized by a demented liar of a president who fantasized that only he was capable of winning an election.

Letter: Same old Trump
Letters

Letter: Same old Trump

Letter to the editor: Reports related to Trump’s second impeachment very well reflect the Trumpology of the last four years . . .

Letter: Lawmakers on anti-pot power trip
Letters

Letter: Lawmakers on anti-pot power trip

Letter to the editor: I was looking forward to Idaho making medical marijuana legal. Many chronically ill Idaho citizens have been waiting. But I guess we don't count. We aren't allowed to have personal rights that might improve our way of life.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News