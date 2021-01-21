Letter: Trump Trump’s everything if we allow him to

Whether you call it insurrection, sedition or treason, the violent siege of our nation’s capital equates to plundering of our democracy, raping of our values and construct, and subversion of trust in our government’s fundamental decency.

I used to say that Trump marginalizes those he is around, but it has become increasingly apparent that he corrupts those under him and near him. He is probably the most dangerous man I have ever seen in our country, able to deconstruct reality and bend people’s moral compass to the point of abandoning reason and the line between right and wrong.

Brain-washed beyond rational and logical thought, throngs of good upstanding people worship at his feet. Becoming a demagogue for many of faith, he corrupts more than the individual’s thought process. Trump corrodes the integrity of our democratic nation, as there is gullible acceptance of the lies and lawlessness of the man they worship. On the fringe--and beyond--activity now becomes the norm (“it is just Trump”), and his lawless deeds are not only tolerated by the good people, but excused and even defended. Law and order are put aside, as is our precepts of our Constitution and Democracy. Further, American and Christian concepts of love, caring, respectfulness and selflessness are trampled upon, and replaced with Trumpology, a hateful, egotistical, selfish and bullying way of dealing with others.