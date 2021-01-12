 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump should resign
Trump

should resignIt is time to require Mr. Trump to resign. He sat and watched television as the insurrectionists he incited attempted to disrupt Congress. We the people cannot tolerate such irresponsible behavior.

Matthew Stramoski

Twin Falls

