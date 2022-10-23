 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump should never be allowed to hold a position of responsibility again

I have just finished watching most of the October 13th hearing of the House Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection. While I believe that Donald J. Trump, the 45th president of the United States, is personally responsible for the violence of that day and should be tried for treason, one thing should be obvious to every loyal, patriotic American: Donald J. Trump must never be allowed to hold any position of responsibility in the United States of America again.

Both his actions and inactions on that day prove he only cares about himself. He cannot be trusted. Given the opportunity, he will continue to violate public trust and endanger our country!

Paul Guymon

Twin Falls

