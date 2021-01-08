Letter: Trump should be removed from office

Never thought I'd write a letter to the editor.
It's time we all contact Idaho's Representatives and Senators, imploring them to impeach President Trump and immediately remove him from office! He is too dangerous to remain president another day. He provoked the violent D.C. riot that attacked our U.S. Capital, paralyzed a joint session of Congress and caused four people's deaths (so far). President Trump should be removed from office now before he starts a war with Iraq or initiates some other craziness.
President Trump has been spurring his “base” toward violent sedition (treason?) since last summer. Inciting a riot is illegal. We all saw him encourage the insurrection Wednesday morning on Fox News! Once violence breaks out in the Capital, he may have thought it would provide an excuse to declare martial law in his ploys to remain in power. Ironic that he "loves" cops and law and order, but openly promotes insurrection.
Idaho's Representatives and Senators facilitated Trump's continued misconduct by voting to acquit when he was impeached. They've enabled his shocking misconduct and lawlessness for four years by continually tolerating or ignoring his every misdeed, lie and conspiracy theory. Trump intentionally began lying about the elections long before they even took place to create the doubts that he would exploit to challenge the outcome. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris won this election! Idahoans (and all Americans) need to fact check everything Trump says (sadly he has lied over 20,000 times in office. Truth should be sacred to our democracy). Contact Idaho's Representatives and Senators today. Tell them to impeach Trump or invoke the 25th Amendment. Remind them as persistent enablers they share blame for today's violent riot in our Capitol. Do this for our country and our democracy! Do your job as a United States citizen!