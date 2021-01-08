Letter: Trump should be removed from office

Never thought I'd write a letter to the editor.

It's time we all contact Idaho's Representatives and Senators, imploring them to impeach President Trump and immediately remove him from office! He is too dangerous to remain president another day. He provoked the violent D.C. riot that attacked our U.S. Capital, paralyzed a joint session of Congress and caused four people's deaths (so far). President Trump should be removed from office now before he starts a war with Iraq or initiates some other craziness.

President Trump has been spurring his “base” toward violent sedition (treason?) since last summer. Inciting a riot is illegal. We all saw him encourage the insurrection Wednesday morning on Fox News! Once violence breaks out in the Capital, he may have thought it would provide an excuse to declare martial law in his ploys to remain in power. Ironic that he "loves" cops and law and order, but openly promotes insurrection.