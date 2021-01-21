 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump should be impeached
I concur with Stephen Poppino when he says Trump must be impeached. And by now he probably has been--2nd time. But this is not enough--It now goes to the Senate for trial. He must be convicted and removed from office. Two votes — One to convict 2/3 vote needed —  If they get this another vote — to say Trump will never be allowed to run for President again —  only a majority needed. Charge — Sedition — Inciting revolt or violence against a lawful authority-with the goal of destroying or overthrowing it. Guilty — no doubt about it. Trump supporters, Trump lied to you. He said the election was stolen. It was not. It was legal and correct. It was the will of the people and it cannot be overturned. Then Trump should be arrested and tried on charges of Sedition. He should be found guilty because he is. Trump has been a liar for four years and this is why we are in the situation we are in.

Terry Gartner

Filer

