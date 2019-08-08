On the July 31 opinion page, a letter to the editor stated President Trump is a racist because he called Baltimore a rodent-infested place. He is obviously repeating news from the news media, which is not news at all, but opinions by people who hate Trump.
Dr. Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon from John Hopkins University and hospital in Baltimore, Dr. Herman Cane and Dr. Alveda King — Martin Luther King Jr's niece — all support President Trump's assessment of Baltimore. These people are all black Americans. Are they racist, also? One must get accurate news to receive accurate answers.
I also believe we are supposed to laugh at the clever cartoon of the day showing rats with names —Trump, Pence, etc — written on their backs.
Ray J. Ekhaml
Hagerman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.