{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the editor, mailbox, mail, letter
(Courtesy photo)

On the July 31 opinion page, a letter to the editor stated President Trump is a racist because he called Baltimore a rodent-infested place. He is obviously repeating news from the news media, which is not news at all, but opinions by people who hate Trump.

Dr. Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon from John Hopkins University and hospital in Baltimore, Dr. Herman Cane and Dr. Alveda King — Martin Luther King Jr's niece — all support President Trump's assessment of Baltimore. These people are all black Americans. Are they racist, also? One must get accurate news to receive accurate answers.

I also believe we are supposed to laugh at the clever cartoon of the day showing rats with names —Trump, Pence, etc — written on their backs.

Ray J. Ekhaml

Hagerman

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments