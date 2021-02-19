 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump lies are national security threat
Letter: Trump lies are national security threat

Dear Senators Crapo and Risch,

Thank you for taking the time to listen to the House Impeachment Managers.

We were pleased to see that you do not dispute the facts as depicted in the Articles of Impeachment. The statement by Senator Mitch McConnell regarding his vote fully supported those charges in the Articles. Additionally, Senator McConnell spent a significant amount of time debasing Trump’s lies about the election.

What Senator McConnell said was as significant as what you did not say. Your carefully crafted statement cited your belief that since former President Trump was no longer in office he could not be convicted. Unfortunately, you did not make any comments on the reason that Trump was impeached or his unforgivable actions and lack of actions (in regards to the attack on the capital) that may make him criminally liable as noted by Senator McConnell.

We cannot recall either of you making a public statement that called out Trump for his lies about the election. This is a problem. As you are aware, many Republicans repeated Trump’s false claims.

Now we have a Republican Party in crisis. We have American citizens who still believe Trump’s false claims. This is a threat to our national security and the Republican party. We need leaders of the Republican Party, like Senator McConnell, to “stand up” and set the record straight.

I hope you can find the courage to explain the truth to the citizens of Idaho.

Sincerely,

Lawrence and Tina Flournoy

Twin Falls

