You know the old adage: If you're stupid, don't open your mouth and prove it to everyone — just what Froumpy Trump does on a daily basis. What I don't understand is why people believe anything he says. You can read the fact check section of your local paper and read that he lies about everything.
Froumpy Trump starts a fire, tells us how bad it is, then puts it out and says how great he is because he put the fire out. The bad part is that people forget that Froumpy Trump started the fire in the first place. If that fact comes out, old F.T. just starts another fire so people will forget he started the first fire, and on and on it goes.
One thing (really many things) that bothers me is that I hear and see newscasters print or say "The people elected Trump." That is not true. The people did not elect Trump. The people cast almost three million more votes for Trump's opponent. So this fallacy of one person/one vote is bogus.
It's not the majority, but the Electoral College that elects a president. This archaic law of the 1700s should be set aside.
Thanks for letting me rant. I just hate stupid.
John Scarlett
Gooding
