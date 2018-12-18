That is very sad that the seven-year-old girl died. It's father's fault. Why would you try to cross your kids and rest of family to the USA without papers.
I think the dad should go to jail for the girl's death, and I agree 100 percent with Donald Trump. Put the wall up already. This illegals coming to USA smuggling drugs, killing people and getting away with it because they get deported, and they come back with different names. They don't serve time in prison for the wrongs, so I think Donald Trump is doing good for our country.
Dahlia Hernandez
Twin Falls
