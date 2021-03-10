Letter: Trump hijacked CPAC

Pictures and news reports on the conservative CPAC meetings give evidence of where the Republican party is headed. What is supposed to be a presentation of cerebral and meaningful concepts that implement conservative ideas into politics was hijacked to be just another rally for Trump.

Attempts to mimic SNL and late-night comedy failed miserably as Ted Cruz and Don Jr. only gave fodder to be mimicked by SNL and ridiculed by late night shows. Following suit from previous rallies for Trump, crassness of the Trump-led Republican contingency came to the forefront.

It appears that Trump not only hijacked the convention, but also the vast majority of the Republican party. He has also hijacked the decency and the respectability of the GOP, once again spreading the lies and deceit that fostered insurrection and violence in our nation.

Many described his hold on the Republican party as cultish in nature, and I completely agree. This new religion, Trumpism, threatens our nation and moral fabric. Based on the belief system of a narcissistic pathological liar, the following could be considered as teaching derived from Trumpism: