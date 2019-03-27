What, what does this idiot Fromp Trump have to do for Republicans to stand up and say this is not right? Please write the paper and let some of us know what there is that has you supporting this lying, dumb, lying, make-up-anything idiot who is so dumb that he went bankrupt five times — then claims he is the Bankrupt King.
No bank in the U.S. will loan him money; he has to go to Russia to borrow, and they are holding his notes now. This piece-of-sh_t draft dodger can't even run a business without going broke, so you can see why he won't show his taxes to the people of the U.S. whom he is supposed to be working for.
Duty, Honor, Country are concepts Fromp Trump has no conception of, like John McCain had. John McCain — a man who served his country his whole life. Go in peace, John.
What's wrong with the Democrats? Here they have an idiot as president, and you would think they are church mice. I accuse the GOP of enabling this idiot, and I accuse the Democratic Party of accepting this travesty for what it is.
What kind of people are we electing? To sit there and watch our country go down the drain and not do something about it?
This is my country, and I am proud of it. I am proud that I belong to the party of the United States and not to Republican or Democrat.
No one is above the law. Prove it.
John Scarlett
Gooding
