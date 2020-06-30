Letter: Trump has made the virus his own

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One opinion writer titled an article “Trump is the Virus.”

When an American makes an impact, we memorialize it. It is the Salk vaccine, not the polio vaccine.

This virus is the scourge that the president took poor aim at and made his own. The Republican party staked a claim to its memory as well. It was this party’s governors that first opened beaches and bars, restaurants and gyms, against all scientific advice.

Trump and his party also pushed the novel idea that government cannot justly regulate its citizens’ behavior in any physical way, not even for safety and health.

The Trump presidency may be yesterday’s doughnut, but the virus, living seemingly forever, deserves his name. The two are inseparable. Covid-19 is truly the Trump Virus. It is also the Republican Virus, the virus that Trumpian democracy could not stop.

Robert Kimball Shinkoskey

Woods Cross, Utah

