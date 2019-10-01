{{featured_button_text}}
Trump doesn’t own the government

Mr. Trump does not own the presidency, the White House, or the U.S. government. He holds the elected position of president of the United States (POTUS). Because his background was exclusively in the private sector, he often acts as if were the owner. This fundamental difference is a key to his presidency.

Other presidents seemed to have been aware of the differences between private and public leadership and were more cognizant of their role. My observation of Trump is that he still operates as if he owns the place. This is detrimental to our democracy. The president works for us, the people, and is bound by protocols, traditions, laws and — most of all — the U.S. Constitution which he swore to uphold.

When Mr. Trump serves himself or his family through continuing business dealings and using his office for financial gains, he is not working for us. By not sharing his tax returns, he encourages suspicion about whether he contributed at all to the common good. He is about Trump and, as the Bible says, one cannot serve two masters.

Rosemary Fornshell

Twin Falls

