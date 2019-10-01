Trump doesn’t own the government
Mr. Trump does not own the presidency, the White House, or the U.S. government. He holds the elected position of president of the United States (POTUS). Because his background was exclusively in the private sector, he often acts as if were the owner. This fundamental difference is a key to his presidency.
Other presidents seemed to have been aware of the differences between private and public leadership and were more cognizant of their role. My observation of Trump is that he still operates as if he owns the place. This is detrimental to our democracy. The president works for us, the people, and is bound by protocols, traditions, laws and — most of all — the U.S. Constitution which he swore to uphold.
You have free articles remaining.
When Mr. Trump serves himself or his family through continuing business dealings and using his office for financial gains, he is not working for us. By not sharing his tax returns, he encourages suspicion about whether he contributed at all to the common good. He is about Trump and, as the Bible says, one cannot serve two masters.
Rosemary Fornshell
Twin Falls
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.