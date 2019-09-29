As a Libertarian, I've mostly supported Republicans in the hope that they would live up to their conservative rhetoric. I've been disappointed but can not bring myself to vote for much of the Democrat's national progressive agenda.
Now President Trump has me worried about the future of our Constitutional democracy. Trump's cowardly, junior high insults of John McCain were bad enough; now with his continuing "bro love" with brutal dictators like Putin and Ding Dong Dung, I have to wonder who he is working for. How can President Trump say that the North Korean leader is loved by his people? Ding Dong murders or imprisons those who don't sing along.
Then Trump expressed envy of Putin's ability to control Russia's press. I'm sure Trump would also like to imprison and murder members of our press. We also need a president who takes human influence on climate change seriously.
My fantasy is that a group of Republican senators will care enough about our country to organize into a group and oppose Trump's reelection campaign. We need an open Republican primary for 2020. Or such a group could simply stand behind William Weld who has already announced his candidacy for the Republican 2020 primary.
I also wonder about the silence from lower-level Republicans such as our state legislators and county commissioners. If these officials would start to speak out about President Trump's threats to our Constitution and his authoritarian tendencies, it could ignite a national drive for an open 2020 Republican primary.
Trump is destroying the Republican Party. Come on fellas. Reach down, grab up those boys and show some courage.
Tom Skeem
Kimberly
