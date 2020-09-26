Letter: Trump, COVID, fires and George Mason

George Mason at the Constitutional Convention said that is America stopped worshiping Jesus Christ as Lord of the land, then Providence (God) would punish America with natural calamities. We see that happening now!
The 24/7 onslaught of lies against Trump by Democrats, Socialists, Marxists and mainstream media has continued for four years. The latest lie that he disrespected our soldiers is unbelievable. He has honored our soldiers and has renewed our military strength which had been emasculated by Obama/Biden. Biden supports BLM, defund police, confiscate firearms, abortion and open borders.
Is the continued lockdown of America and Idaho justified? The predicted 2,200,000 deaths from Covid19 was grossly overstated. The CDC recently revealed that 94% of deaths were due to patients WITH Covid19. Only 6% died FROM Covid19. That means with 200,000 deaths, only 12,000 were due to Covid19. We have many more deaths from influenza.
Governors are openly violating the First Amendment to the Constitution with the lockdown. It states, “Congress shall make no law respecting and establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” The Fourth Amendment will be violated if contact tracing and mandatory vaccinations are required. How many more people have died of suicides, drug abuse and alcoholism? Businesses have been destroyed! The lockdown is about government control. It must end.
The extensive Western wildfires are due to decades-long environmental policies that supposedly protected endangered species. They prevented logging and removing brush even under power lines, etc. The small about of Carbon Dioxide (410 ppm) in the atmosphere cannot cause climate change. CO2 is essential during photosynthesis to produce food and oxygen.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!