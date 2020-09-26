Letter: Trump, COVID, fires and George Mason

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

George Mason at the Constitutional Convention said that is America stopped worshiping Jesus Christ as Lord of the land, then Providence (God) would punish America with natural calamities. We see that happening now!

The 24/7 onslaught of lies against Trump by Democrats, Socialists, Marxists and mainstream media has continued for four years. The latest lie that he disrespected our soldiers is unbelievable. He has honored our soldiers and has renewed our military strength which had been emasculated by Obama/Biden. Biden supports BLM, defund police, confiscate firearms, abortion and open borders.

Is the continued lockdown of America and Idaho justified? The predicted 2,200,000 deaths from Covid19 was grossly overstated. The CDC recently revealed that 94% of deaths were due to patients WITH Covid19. Only 6% died FROM Covid19. That means with 200,000 deaths, only 12,000 were due to Covid19. We have many more deaths from influenza.