Letter: Trump attacks like a bully

Day after day Americans see the great disdain that President Trump has for established protocol and institutions once considered hallmarks of good government. His constant berating of individuals and departments of government on his twitter tirades are a disgrace to the office of the president. These frantic attacks are par to the behavior of a middle school bully. No other president in history has revealed himself to be so hateful and inept in the rule of law and this exhibits his disdain for our government. Shame on Republicans in congress for looking the other way while Trump is shredding the constitution.

At the National Prayer Breakfast recently, Trump went into a one hour tirade denouncing many good people that try to make government work for the citizens of this country. Sadly, people of faith sat and applauded his dishonest words and insults of congress instead of stopping him by walking out of the hatefulness in the room. When will it be enough for Christians to say the Trump does not represent the beliefs of good-hearted Christians.

It is time to recognize that no good can come from a person who hates the longstanding practices that made the USA a great nation. Honesty and decency have left the room.

Bill Therrien

Twin Falls

